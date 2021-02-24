Important national events to look for today

World’s largest cricket stadium Motera to be formally inaugurated today Motera Cricket Stadium

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the world's biggest cricket facility, known as Motera Stadium, in Gujarat today. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju will also attend the function.

EC to hold meeting today to finalise upcoming Assembly elections of 5 states Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to hold a meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states. In the meeting, deployment of CRPF and number of sensitive booths in each state will also be discussed.

Rajasthan to present first paperless budget today Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan will present its first paperless budget today. After Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan is the second state in the country to table a paperless budget.

Telangana to reopen schools for classes 6th to 8th from today Telangana to reopen schools

Telangana government decided to allow re-opening of schools for classes 6th to 8th from today. Schools for class 9th and above were reopened from February 1 after a gap of nearly 11 months.

Andhra policemen to take COVID-19 jab from today Andhra Pradesh policemen to take COVID-19 jab

Andhra Pradesh police personnel, who could not take the vaccine during the second phase of the vaccination programme because they were preoccupied with providing security for the gram panchayat elections, are set to take the jab from today.

Karnataka: JD(S) to play kingmaker in mayoral polls in Maysuru today JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) will play the role of kingmaker in the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) scheduled today. The hung 65-member MCC has 22 members from the BJP, 19 from the Congress and 18 from the JD(S), besides one BSP member and five Independents.

Ishant Sharma set to play his 100th Test match at Motera today Indian pacer Ishant Sharma

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma is set to play his 100th Test match when India take on England in the third Test at the Motera Stadium from today. He will become 2nd Indian pacer to achieve this feat after legendary Kapil Dev.