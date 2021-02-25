Important national events to look for today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Puducherry today. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting in Coimbatore today and at least 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend, BJP sources said. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12400 crores here.

Ahead of the assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the poll-bound Assam today. He will address a public meeting at Batadrava and scheduled to visit the Batadrava monastery in central Assam’s Nagaon district.

BJP president JP Nadda will launch an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal today and address a public rally. He will also address a conference of the intelligentsia.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the MLAs of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly today during his two-day visit to the state.