Important national events to look for today

1. Prez to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 26 to March 1, 2021.

2. Transporters call for Bharat Bandh today

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), an apex body of India's Road Transport Sector, has extended support to Bharat Bandh call by The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on February 26 against Goods and Services Tax (GST) and hold ‘Chakka Jam’, or road blockade, on the same day. They have demanded a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

3. Rajnath Singh to visit West Bengal today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Balurghat, West Benga on 26th February, for a public meeting. It will be followed by a roadshow. Earlier today, West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Poriborton Yatra' was cancelled after the city police denied permission for holding the rally on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

4. Budget session of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly to begin from today

In Jharkhand, the fifth budget session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will begin tomorrow from February 26 with the address of Governor Draupadi Murmu. On the first day of the Budget session, a copy of the ordinances will also be placed on the floor of the House along with the Governor's address.

5. Farmers to gherao Agriculture Ministry today

Intensifying their protest against the Centre’s newly enacted farm laws, the Kisan Congress announced that it will lay siege to the Union Agriculture Ministry on February 26 on the completion of three months of the farmers’ protest.

6. Goa Speaker to hear disqualification petition today: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court told that Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly would consider on February 26 the petition filed by a Congress leader seeking disqualification of 10 MLAs, who had joined BJP in July 2019. The submission in this regard was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Assembly Speaker.