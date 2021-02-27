Important national events to look for today

1. PM Modi to inaugurate 'The India Toy Fair 2021 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate "The India Toy Fair 2021" on February 27 at 11 AM via video conferencing. The India Toy Fair 2021 is being organized in line with this vision of the Prime Minister.

2. IRCTC to run deluxe AC tourist train to Statue of Unity, Jyotirlinga from today

In line with the Government of India's initiative 'Dekho Apna Desh' to promote domestic tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run a deluxe train for the "Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity" tour on February 27. The train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung on February 27 and will cover two prominent Jyotirling temples. Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Omkareshwar along with the tallest statue in the world 'Statue of Unity' near Kevadia, Gujarat.

3. Herculean ITF Triathlon second edition in Konark from today

The 2nd edition of the HercUlean ITF triathlon 2021 will commence on February 27 at Konark where 160 triathletes, from across the country, will test their endurance across 4 categories along with the picturesque Puri-Konark Marine Drive.

4. CJI to inaugurate Patna HC’s ‘centenary’ building today

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde will inaugurate the Patna high court's 'centenary building' on February 27. Justice Navin Sinha of the Supreme Court, Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, CM Nitish Kumar, Union minister of law and justice Ravishankar Prasad will attend the function.

5. Farmers to observe Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws today

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the protests, said February 27 will be observed as ‘ ‘Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws’ (farmer-labourer unity day). They also said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.

6. Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from today

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh beginning Feburary 27. This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after he took over the party's reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month.

7. Andhra Pradesh SEC to review poll preparedness from today

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar will hold regional conferences at Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam from February 27 to review the preparedness for the conduct of the municipal elections.