Important national events to look for today

1. PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 2021's second Mann Ki Baat on Sunday at 11 AM. "Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2. Amit Shah to attend public, organisational programmes in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend public and organisational programmes in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on Sunday, informed an official statement. "Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah's to attend public and organisational programmes in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, tomorrow February 28, 2021," Office of Amit shah informed in a tweet on Saturday.

Amit Shah

3. JP Nadda to visit Uttar Pradesh today

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, informed the official statement. "BJP National President Shri J P Nadda ji's to address public programs in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow," informed the Office of JP Nadda in a tweet.

JP Nadda

4. Campaign launched to ensure Covid-free Puducherry from today

A campaign has been launched to ensure there were no Covid-19 cases by this month end in the union territory, where the daily count has fallen to single digits. Under the "Zero Covid by Feb28" campaign, all those who had come into contact with people infected with coronavirus would be identified and provided treatment, so that the further spread of the pathogen could be prevented.

Covid-free Puducherry

5. Kejriwal to address 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Meerut today.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Meerut on February 28 in support of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws.