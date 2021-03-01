Important national events to look for today

1. Registration for next phase of vaccination on Co-WIN 2.0 portal to open today

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from March 1 and registration on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal will open at 9 a.m. on Monday.

vaccination on Co-WIN 2.0 portal

2. Chhattisgarh Budget to be tabled today

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will table the Budget for fiscal 2021-22 on March 1. March 2 and 3 will see a discussion on income and expenditure in the budget. The department-wise discussion will be held from March 4 to 23.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

3. Priyanka Gandhi to kick start campaign today

Congress Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch a poll campaign in Assam from March 1, for the upcoming state Assembly polls. She will tour the state for two days from March 1 onwards. The Congress party has planned various interaction programs on the first day of Priyanka Gandhi's visit.

Priyanka Gandhi

4. Rakesh Tikait to tour 5 states for supporting protesting farmers today

Farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait will be touring five states in March to drum up support for the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws. Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the BKU and a prominent face of the farmers' protest is all set to begin his tour from March 1.