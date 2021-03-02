Important national events to look for today

1. PM to inaugurate Maritime India Summit 2021 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ''Maritime India Summit 2021'' via video conference on Tuesday. The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4.

2. Gujarat local bodies' elections: Counting of votes today

Counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat will be held on Tuesday. The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.

3. Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob's bail plea today

The Patiala House Court in the national capital will hear Nikita Jacob's petition on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail in the "Toolkit" document case related to farmers' protest. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana will hear Jacob's petition today. Jacob had been granted protection from arrest for three weeks by the Bombay High Court on February 17.

4. Nadda to head to Jaipur today with bypolls in sight

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will address a meeting of the party’s Rajasthan executive committee in Jaipur on March 2. His schedule was finalised at a meeting with BJP state president Satish Poonia in Delhi on Saturday.

5. Cong's state-level rally to support farmers today

The Congress will hold a state-level rally in support of farmers’ protest against three Central farm laws on March 2 in the Baddi industrial area. Congress general secretary and in-charge for Solan district Kewal Pathania who addressed mediapersons today at Baddi said the party was supporting the 85-day farmer agitation where more than 250 farmers have lost their lives. He said endeavour would be made to rope in maximum farmers from across the state in this rally.