Important national events to look for today

1. IAF to participate in Exercise Desert Flag VI in UAE today

Amid growing ties between India and the Arab world, six Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30-MKI fighters will take off for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday to participate in the multinational exercise 'Desert Flag'.

The exercise comes soon after the Indian Rafale jets were provided mid-air refuelling support by the Emirate's Air Force tankers while they were coming to India from France.

2. Covid vaccine manufacturers to meet PM Modi today

Executives of vaccine manufacturers, including Serum Institute (SII) and Bharat Biotech, will meet PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday to seek doubling of the price at which the government procures the prophylactic products.

They would also urge the PM against any ceiling on the vaccine price for the private sector, according to a person privy to the matter. Currently, the government procures the vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — at a fixed price of Rs 150 per dose.

3. SC to hear bail plea of activist Navlakha in Bhima Koregaon case today

The apex court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

The activist, on February 19, had moved the top court against the Bombay High Court order of February 8 dismissing his bail plea.

The high court had said that "it sees no reason to interfere with a special court's order which earlier rejected his bail plea".