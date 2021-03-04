Important national events to look for today

1. India to commemorate 'Chabahar Day' today

India will commemorate 'Chabahar Day' on March 4 on the margins of the Maritime India Summit-2021 which is being held from March 2 to 4. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), ministers from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan will participate in the event. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the Ministerial Level opening session, while Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ports, shipping and Waterways and Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers will deliver the keynote address.

India to commemorate 'Chabahar Day' today

2. Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh today ahead of PM Modi's expected visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Dhaka on Thursday at the invitation of his counterpart Dr A K Abdul Momen. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will meet his counterpart and will also call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh today ahead of PM Modi's expected visit

3. SC posts for March 4 hearing on Amazon Prime India head's anticipatory bail plea over 'Tandav' row

The Supreme Court to hear an appeal of the commercial head of Amazon Prime Video Aparna Purohit, against the Allahabad High Court order that denied anticipatory bail to her, in the ongoing investigation against the web series 'Tandav' on Thursday. A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said it will hear the appeal of Purohit on Thursday.