Important national events to look for today

1. PM Modi to hold virtual summit on bilateral issues with his Sweden counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Sweden counterpart Stefan Lofven on Friday to exchange views on regional and global issues and to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries. "This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015. PM Modi had visited Stockholm in April, 2018 for the First India Nordic Summit.

2. PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on March 5, said the Prime Minister's office. Prime Minister Modi will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 on Friday at around 7 pm via video conferencing, according to an official release by the PMO.

3. Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt in Haryana today

Congress will give a no-confidence motion to the Speaker against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government in Haryana on Friday, said former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Hooda said the Congress will give a no-confidence motion to the Speaker today and he would then decide when the House will discuss the motion and vote on it.