Important national events to look for today

1. PM Modi To Address Commanders' Conference In Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Saturday to address a conference of the country's top military leadership at Kevadia in Narmada district, a state official said on Friday.

The Combined Commanders' Conference, a three-day brainstorming meet of top military officials, began in Kevadia on Thursday.

2. President Kovind to reach MP on 2-day visit today

President Ram Nath Kovind is set to embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh in which he would be participating in events organised in Jabalpur and Damoh districts. The preparations by the state administration for the President's arrival are going on in full swing.

According to official information, Kovind would reach Jabalpur on March 6 in a special aircraft. He would be attending the All India State Judicial Academies' Directors' Retreat Programme and the Narmada Mahaarti at Gwarighat.

3. Farmers to block Western Peripheral Expressway on 100th day of protest today

To mark 100 days of farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws on Saturday, farmers will block the 135-km-long Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, from 11 am to 4 pm.

Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said they are prepared to continue the protest as long as it is required.