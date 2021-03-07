Important national events to look for today

1. PM Modi to address rally at Kolkata's Brigade ground today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a mega-rally at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade ground on Sunday, which is said to be a part of BJP's "Parivartan Yatra" which was launched in the poll-bound state in February. Today's rally will be the first major event of the BJP in the state after the declaration of the election dates.

2. Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu and Kerala today

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long political tour of the poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu, where he is set to launch a door-to-door campaign, and Kerala on Sunday. A party statement said Shah will also address the valedictory function of the BJP's "Kerala Vijay Yatra" in Thiruvananthapuram, besides attending several programmes in the two southern states.

3. Sudha gung-ho about qualifying for Olympic marathon on Sunday

From sleeping in an 'altitude tent' and running a weekly mileage of 270 kms, Sudha Singh is set to crack the qualification time of the Olympic Games women's marathon at the National Marathon on Sunday. The 34-year-old distance runner from Uttar Pradesh said it might be an ambitious goal but she is both mentally and physically prepared to run a hard and fast race.