Important national events to look for today

1. Second part of Parliament's Budget Session to commence from Monday

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will commence from Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm.

2. Congress to take on Centre over fuel price hike, farmers' protest

The Congress has decided to take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government in the Parliament session starting from Monday on the issues of hike in fuel prices and the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws. The party took this decision on Sunday in a Parliament Strategy Group Meeting chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

3. Karnataka budget 2021-22 to be presented today

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would present the state budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the assembly on Monday. The Chief Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, had already hinted that the effect of COVID-19 would be visible on the budget. According to a government official, hopes are pinned on

the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, people's willingness and the reduction of cases in the coming months.

4. Budget Session of Delhi Assembly to commence with LG's address today

The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday with National Anthem at 11 am followed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's address to the Assembly at 11:02 am. The Budget Session will be held from March 8 to March 16, 2021. C Velmurugan, secretary of the Assembly informed that members are requested to take their seats by 10.45 am positively.

5. Delhi court to pronounce judgment in case related to Batla House encounter today

A Delhi Court will pronounce its judgment in a matter related to the 2008 Batla House encounter on Monday. The court will pass judgment in the case of Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018. Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a decade of allegedly being on the run. According to Delhi Police, Ariz Khan was at the spot during the Batla encounter but managed to escape.