Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event. According to a statement by the Prime Minster's office, the bridge 'Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release 11 volumes of a manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita today. According to an official release, Prime Minister Modi will release the manuscript on Tuesday at 5 pm at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Dr Karan Singh, Chairman Trustee of Dharmarth Trust, Jammu and Kashmir, will also be present on the occasion.

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a plea by BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh seeking directions to transfer all cases registered against her by the West Bengal police to an independent agency. A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit gave directions for the matter be listed tomorrow. "Considering the urgency, let the matter be listed tomorrow before the appropriate bench of this Court", Justice Lalit said. The top court had earlier granted protection from arrest in all the cases registered against Ghosh, who had joined the BJP.

Both Houses of the Parliament will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday. The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms. Member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan, in the Rajya Sabha Chair, informed members that the sitting of the Upper House to commence from 11 am to 6 pm from Tuesday.

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends is all set to take on England Legends in the big encounter of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium on Tuesday. A high on confidence India will have the upper hand in this exciting tie for the kind of talent they have at their disposal. Playing at home adds zing to their already strong presence on the field. The Indians have been the most consistent side in the tournament.