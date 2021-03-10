Important national events to look for today

BJP to choose next Uttarakhand CM BJP to chose next Uttarakhand CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary and in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam said the BJP legislature party will meet at 10 AM on Wednesday at the party headquarters to finalise the name of the new Chief Minister. On being asked about the future of Trivendra Singh Rawat, he said that the former chief minister might be given some responsibility in the central leadership.

Local body polls to be held in AP Polling for 12 Municipal Corporations in Andhra Pradesh will be held today

Polling for 12 Municipal Corporations in Andhra Pradesh will be held today. Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats will see polls being held. The election is being held this year after polls were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), counting will be held on March 14.

76th birth anniversary of former Union Minister Late Madhavrao Scindia to be celebrated 76th birth anniversary of former Union Minister Late Madhavrao Scindia will be celebrated today

The 76th birth anniversary of former Union Minister Late Madhavrao Scindia will be celebrated today. A Bhajan Sandhya will be organised at the Samadhi Sthal near Amma Maharaj's Chhatri in Gwalior. Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia will arrive at the Samadhi Sthal of his father to lay a wreath. During this time, religious leaders will also be respected according to the tradition of the Scindia family.

Tibetan Uprising Day to be observed Tibetan Uprising Day to be observed

The Tibetan Uprising Day will be celebrated today. Observed annually, the day commemorates the 1959 Tibetan peaceful uprising against Communist China's repression in the Tibetan capital.