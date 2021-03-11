Important national events to look for today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita and also address the occasion today at 10.25 AM through virtual mode. The event has been organised to commemorate the sale of over 5 lakh copies of the Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita.

Several leaders including CM of MP Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the largest statue of Lord Shiva of North India at Rawatpura Dham in Bhind district. The construction of this statue has been completed by the renowned statue makers Shikharam and Chandu along with their 300 associates in about 3 years. The height of Shiva statue is 75 feet and width is 40 feet. It will be inaugurated at 1:00 pm.

Punbus/ Punjab Roadways Contractual Workers’ Union to go on strike from today

Members of the Punbus/ Punjab Roadways Contractual Workers’ Union have will be on a strike throughout the state from March 11 to March 13. They have decided to protest against the Transport Minister’s negligence to fulfil their demands. Secretary of the contractual workers’ union, Chanan Singh, said a protest rally would be conducted on March 12, in which workers from all districts would participate.