Important national events to look for today

1. PM Modi to inaugurate 'Padyatra' to commemorate'Dandi March' anniversary

On the anniversary of the "Dandi March', Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will flag off the ‘Padyatra’ (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad and inaugurate the curtain-raiser activities of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’. Prime Minister will also launch various other cultural and digital initiatives for the 'India@75' celebrations and will also address the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram.

2. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to visit Assam today

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and AICC observer for Assam elections Bhupesh Baghel will be on a visit to Assam from today ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections. The experienced politician will be looking to engineer a Congress victory in the north-eastern state.

3. Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat likely to expand cabinet today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is expected to expand his cabinet on March 12. Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday. Sources in the party informed that there are three Cabinet posts up for grabs and will be filled soon.

4. TMC delegation to meet EC officials after the alleged attack on Mamata

A parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Friday over concerns following the alleged attack on party head and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.