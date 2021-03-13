Important national events to look for today

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15. He will visit Chapki in Sonbhadra district on March 14 and take part in Vanvasi Samagam and inaugurate the newly constructed building of Seva Kunj Ashram. On March 15, he will attend the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on issues relating to the river Ganga, the environment and the culture of India in Varanasi.

Tikait, who is on a three-day visit to West Bengal as part of the SKM delegation, will be asking the people to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party. "We will hold a meeting with farmers in Kolkata on March 13. We will speak with farmers there about their concerns and ask if their produce are being bought at MSP or not", BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had told the media last week.

India legends will take on South African legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2021 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur today.

Meeting of the State Working Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party's Chhattisgarh unit will be meeting today. State in-charge D. Purandeswari and co-in-charge Nitin Naveen will be part of the meeting.