Important national events to look for today

1. Amit Shah to campaign in West Bengal, Assam today

With electioneering picking up pace in West Bengal and Assam ahead of first poll polling on March 27, Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in the two states on March 14, 15.

2. Rajnath Singh to address public meetings in Assam today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday will address three public meetings in the poll-bound state of Assam.

According to the official Twitter handle of the personal website of Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister will address a rally in Biswanath at 12.25 pm, then address a public meeting in Gohpur at 01.40 pm following a public meeting in Deragaon at 3. 05 pm in Assam today.

3. Bihar: RLSP likely to merge with JD-U today

Bihar's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) is likely to merge with Janata Dal-United on March 14 in Patna. State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also likely to be present on the occasion of the merger. A senior leader of the RLSP told ANI, "RLSP has convened a two-day meeting at Patna on March 13-14 to seek approval from party workers on the merger with the JD-U. The move comes after the debacle in the state Assembly elections 2020."