Important national events to look for today

1. Amit Shah to address public in poll-bound West Bengal today

Ramping up the campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Jhargram in West Bengal on Monday.

2. Nadda to address 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda will be on a one-day visit to poll-bound Assam on Monday where he will address three public rallies.

3. ED summons Mehbooba Mufti today

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case, officials said.

The 60-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention, has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

4. Haryana to hold massive vaccination drive today

To ensure substantial reach of the COVID-19 vaccine, the health department of Haryana has decided to hold a massive vaccination drive on Monday.

As per the state government's statement, the health department has coordinated with the ASHA workers and Aanganwadi workers, other than officers of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) for the drive so as to motivate the beneficiaries above 60 years and those with co-morbidities falling within the age group of 45 years to 60 years.

5. Surge in Covid-19 cases: Lockdown in Nagpur from today

In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the administration has decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21. Essential services would only be allowed during the lockdown. According to reports, vegetable and milk shops would continue their operations.

The highest number of Covid-19 cases in the new year, 13,659 Covid-19 cases, were reported in Maharastra last day.

6. UP BJP meet today, focus on frontal units

The state executive meeting of the UP BJP will be held on March 15. The meeting will be inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh and will be presided over by UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the meeting. The BJP wants to feel the pulse of voters in the forthcoming panchayat elections, the results of which will give the state unit enough lead on its strengths and weaknesses.