A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held today via video-conferencing. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Finland counterpart Sanna Marin today, in which the two leaders will cover the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.