Important national events to look for today

PM Modi to interact with CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive on Wednesday as the Centre looks to ramp up the inoculation exercise amid a rise in infection in some states.

Official sources said Modi will hold a video conference to discuss the issues with chief ministers, an exercise which he has been holding regularly since the outbreak of the pandemic.

TMC to release manifesto today

The Trinamool Congress is all set to finally release its manifesto on Wednesday after it got postponed last week due to Mamata Banerjee’s injury. Mamata Banerjee is going to hold two public meetings in Jhargram after which she will release the manifesto at 5 pm.

Special court to hear Hathras case today

A special SC/ST court on Tuesday adjourned as the Hathras gang-rape victim's brother was marked absent during the court hearing. The next hearing is scheduled for March 17.

Speaking to media persons, the victim’s lawyer, Bhagirath Singh Solanki said: "Today the local special court for SC/ST had fixed the date for a hearing of victim's brother's statement. But nothing could happen as he did not come to court. He did not come as he had some personal works. The next hearing is scheduled on March 17."