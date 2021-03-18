Important national events to look for today

1, PM Modi to address rallies in Bengal, Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam today. He informed the news through his Twitter handle.

2, NSG to conduct reconnaissance at Puri temple

The elite National Security Guard (NSG) will reconnaissance the world-famous Shree Jagannath temple in Puri today. The five-member team of the NSG comprising two officers and two personnel will conduct the mock drill along with the state police officers at the 12th-century shrine.