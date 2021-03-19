Important national events to look for today

1. RSS's decision-making body to meet today

RSS's decision-making body, the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) is set to meet for a 2-day meeting at Channenahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru starting today. The body will elect a new Sarkaryavah (general secretary) during the meeting.

2. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to reach India on a 2-day visit

US Defence Secretary Gen Lloyd J Austin will reach India today for a 2-day visit during which both sides are expected to focus on common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

3. Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam from today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Assam for two days beginning today. He will be in Dibrugarh ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections in the state.