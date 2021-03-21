Important national events to look for today

1. Shah will visit poll-bound Bengal today; to hold public meeting, release BJP's manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata during his day-long visit to the poll-bound state on March 21. According to a statement issued by the BJP, Shah will hold a public meeting at Pallighai Scholl ground in Egra in Purba Medinipur district on March 21 (Sunday noon).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

2. Suvendu Adhikari's father, brother to attend Shah's poll rally in Egra today

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father and Sisir Adhikari and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari who are Trinamool Congress MPs will remain present at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election rally in Egra on Sunday. Earlier, Sisir Adhikari said that he is ready to join the BJP if his son, Suvendu Adhikari asks him to.

Sisir Adhikari

3. Prez Kovind on three-day visit to Odisha from today

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in the Odisha capital city a while ago this evening as he is on a three-day visit to Odisha beginning on Sunday.

Prez Kovind

4. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to disburse the fourth instalment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will disburse the fourth instalment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and 15th and 16th instalment of Godhan Nyay Yojana on March 21. Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will attend the program virtually. The program will be held at the Chief Minister's residence office.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

5. One-day lockdown to be imposed today in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur

A one-day lockdown will be imposed on Sunday, March 21 in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. According to the state government directive, all schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till March 31. The decision has been taken after the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.