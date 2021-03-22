Important national events to look for today

1. PM Modi to launch 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign on World Water Day, which is celebrated on March 22. The Prime Minister will launch the campaign at 12:30 pm today through video conferencing.

2. Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala from today

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi would visit Kerala on Monday for campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled on April 6. As per the scheduled programme, Rahul Gandhi would be interacting with the students at St. Teresa College, followed by a reception at the Goshree Junction in Vypeen and later at the Veli junction at Fort Kochi.

3. BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs for today

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip for its Lok Sabha MPs for March 22. Sources say that the government may bring the Bill related to the creation of new banks for infrastructure funding on this day. Apart from this, there are preparations to bring two other Bills.

4. Supreme Court to hear bail plea of activist Navlakha today

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case. A bench, comprising Justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph, had on March 15 asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its response on the bail plea of the activist, and decided to hear the same on March 22.