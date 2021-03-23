Important national events to look for today

1. Bhima Koregaon case: SC to hear Gautam Navlaka's plea for bail

The Supreme Court on Monday posted for hearing on March 23 a plea filed by Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his plea for default bail. A three-judge bench headed by Justice UU Lalit said it would hear the plea on Tuesday.

2. BJP Parliamentary party meeting to be held

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hold a meeting of its parliamentary party on March 23. Earlier the Parliamentary Party meeting was scheduled for March 17 but was cancelled due to the death of Ram Swaroop Sharma, a party MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

3. Assam polls: JP Nadda to release BJP's manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to unveil the party's manifesto for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Assam on March 23. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

4. SC to hear BCCI plea seeking direction for extension of tenures of Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah

Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would hear the petition on March 23, on the plea filed by BCCI seeking a direction for an extension of tenures of BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhatt fixed March 23 to hear the petition filed by the BCCI.

5. India, Pak Indus commissioners to meet

Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan will meet in New Delhi on March 23 and 24. The meeting was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 situation. India had insisted last year that a virtual meet should take place but Pakistan stayed rigid on physical meeting at the Attari border.