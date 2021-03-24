Important national events to look for today

1. Assam polls: Congress to conduct dialogue over job creation with youths

Assam Congress will be conducting dialogues with youths over job creation in all 43 constituencies today under the banner of 'Congress's 5 lakh Government Jobs Plan: A Conversation.' The interactions are for the people to know that the party stands determined to clarify their questions and encourage them to understand the benefits they will receive with the guaranteed generation of 5 lakh Government Jobs when Congress comes to power in Assam, the party said.

Congress

2. BJP delegation to meet Governor Maharashtra crisis

A Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari today over the present situation in Maharashtra, said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

BJP delegation

3. BJP to release manifesto for Puducherry Assembly elections

BJP will release its election manifesto for the Puducherry Assembly elections today. Puducherry BJP chief V Saminathan said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the manifesto.

BJP

4. SC to hear plea seeking stay on sale of fresh electoral bonds ahead of Assembly polls

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on March 24 plea of a non-governmental organisation Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR) seeking a stay on the sale of fresh electoral bonds ahead of state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

5. Business Advisory Committee of RS to hold meeting in Parliament

The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha will be held at 9.30 am on Wednesday in Parliament. The Upper House is scheduled to hold a discussion today on a bill that seeks to give the Centre more power over Delhi.

Parliament

6. Rajya Sabha to discuss bill to give more power to Delhi L-G

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a discussion on a bill that seeks to give the Centre more power over Delhi. On Tuesday, the House witnessed repeated brief adjournments during the day following an uproar by opposition parties over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Parliament

7. SC to hear Param Bir Singh's plea challenging his transfer as Mumbai police chief

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday seeking CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.