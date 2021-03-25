Important events to look for today

1. Union Home Minister to hold public rallies in West Bengal today

Union Home Minister to hold public rallies in West Bengal today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold back to back public rallies in Purulia, Jhargram, Tamluk and Bishnupur in West Bengal. Shah will also interact with office-bearers and party workers ahead of polls.

2. Mehbooba Mufti to appear before ED today

Mehbooba Mufti to appear before ED today

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case, sources in the party said. The sources said Mufti will appear before the ED at its Srinagar office on Thursday to face questioning in the case.

3. UP CM to address election rallies in West Bengal today

UP CM to address election rallies in West Bengal today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address rallies in Nandigram, a highly-octane constituency. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is pitted against and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

4. SC to hear plea against detention of Rohingyas on March 25

SC to hear plea against detention of Rohingyas on March 25

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear on March 25 a plea seeking immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu. Advocate Prashant Bhushan contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde that detained Rohingyas may be deported to Myanmar, which is currently under Army's control and also seeing violence.

5. Actor turned politician to campaign in West Bengal today

Actor turned politician to campaign in West Bengal today

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty will kick start his election campaign in poll-bound West Bengal and will hold a rally in Bankura and Purulia. Chakraborty is scheduled to cover most of the constituencies that are going for the polls during the first phase of the polls on March 27.

6. Olympic torch relay to start on March 25

Olympic torch relay to start on March 25

The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers announced on Monday. The Tokyo 2020 organising committee will hold a grand start of the torch relay at the J-Village National Training Centre in Fukushima, which was hit hard by the 2011 tsunami and earthquake.