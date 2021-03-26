Important national events to look for today

1. Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls Bharat Bandh

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is protesting against three new farm laws, has given a call for a complete Bharat Bandh and said "all minor and big roads and trains will be blocked" and "all services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services".

Bharat Bandh

2. PM Modi to visit Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 on his first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh

3. SC to pronounce order on plea seeking stay on sale of fresh set of electoral bonds

The Supreme Court on Friday will pronounce its order on a plea seeking a stay on sale of a fresh set of electoral bonds from April 1 ahead of state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Union Territory Puducherry.

Supreme Court

4. Nadda on 2-day visit to poll-bound TN & Kerala

The Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala from Friday. Nadda will address four public rallies and hold four roadshows. In a statement the BJP said Nadda will reach Trichy Airport in Tamil Nadu on March 26, where he will be welcomed by party workers.