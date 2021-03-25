India condemns deadly terror raids in Niger

New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly condemned Sunday's terrorist attacks in the western region of Niger in which 137 civilians were killed and many injured.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people and Government of Niger".

India stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of Niger in the fight against terrorism, MEA added.

India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

According to reports, Nigerian Government Spokesperson Zakaria Abdourahamane said 137 people had died in Sunday's raids in villages near Niger's border with Mali.

