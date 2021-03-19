India crosses 4 crore Covid-19 vaccinations milestone

New Delhi: India has crossed the landmark milestone of four crore Covid-19 vaccinations, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 for healthcare workers and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of vaccination had commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

On Friday, India logged 39,726 coronavirus cases, the highest since November last year, taking the total tally to 1,15,14,331. Experts have sought speeding up of the vaccination drive against the backdrop of a surge in cases.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh are exhibiting a steep rise in daily new cases.

The Centre is also closely monitoring and actively engaging with states and UTs over the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

