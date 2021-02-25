India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pak: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday said that it wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. Reiterating India’s stance, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said, "We have always maintained that we are committed to addressing any issues peacefully and bilaterally”. “On key issues, India’s position remains unchanged", he added.

India’s reaction comes after the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, earlier today, held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and substantial peace along the borders, the two DGSMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24-25 Feb.

This move can be viewed as a step towards improving the already sour relationship between India and Pakistan for decades now. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his Sri Lanka visit, said on Wednesday that Kashmir is the only issue with India and that it can only be resolved through dialogue.

Although Pakistan has time and again raked up the Kashmir issue in several international fora, to which India has reacted and lambasted Pakistan for interfering in the internal matters of India and also on perpetrating cross border terrorism.

Now it remains to be seen whether or not this move will pave a path towards a peaceful dialogue between India and Pakistan or India would stick to its stance that 'violence, dialogue' cannot go hand in hand.

