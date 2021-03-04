India extends NRs. 44.17 million grant assistance for new school in Nepal

New Delhi: Head of Development Partnership and Reconstruction Wing of the Embassy of India, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City, Rupandehi, Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of new school building of Shree Naharpur Secondary School at Butwal-11, Naharpur in Rupandehi, Nepal.

The new school building will be built at an estimated cost of NRs 44.17 million under Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Partnership as a part of the High Impact Community Development Project scheme programme of the Government of India, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in a statement.

Established in 1971, Shree Naharpur Secondary School is affiliated with National Examinations Board (NEB). The school is providing education in the field of Education and Management at +2 levels. Currently, 1127 students are enrolled in the school and about 50% are girls students, the statement added.

Since 2003, under the High Impact Community Development Projects programme, earlier known as Small Development Projects, India has completed 446 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal.

Out of these, 41 are in Province-5, including ten completed projects in Rupandehi District and 9 projects are under various stages of completion in province 5 including one in Rupandehi District.

According to the statement issued by the embassy of India in Kathmandu, India is also reconstructing 71 educational institutions damaged during the 2015 earthquake in eight districts of Nepal under a reconstruction grant of NRs 5800 million.

Eight schools have already been completed, work on 62 schools is ongoing and the Tribhuvan University Central Library project is under tender process.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation. The signing of the MoU reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal in creating infrastructure in priority sectors.

Although India and Nepal have been engaged in a tussle over the border issue, efforts are on by both sides to ease the relationship, by undertaking various developmental projects.