India, Nigeria hold first-ever strategic and counter-terrorism dialogue

New Delhi: At the invitation of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the National Security Adviser of Nigeria Major General (Retd.) Babagana Monguno visited New Delhi for the first strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between India and Nigeria.

"Within the framework of the close and strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, the National Security Advisors held in-depth discussions on the threats and challenges faced by democratic societies from terrorism, extremism, radicalization including through cyberspace, as well as from international crime, arms and drug smuggling and piracy," said a statement issued by the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

The discussions between the NSA counterparts were held on March 4 and 5.

"The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance their fight against all forms of terrorism, reaffirming their firm belief that there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation," MEA said in the official statement.

They also agreed to enhance their cooperation in the international arena and maintain regular contact in this area, it added.

During his visit, the National Security Adviser to Nigeria also called on the External Affairs Minister a Jaishankar.

Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar took to Twitter and said, "Happy to receive NSA Babagana Monguno of Nigeria. Our nations are united by shared traditions, strong solidarity and common aspirations. His visit provides an opportunity to give these practical shape."

