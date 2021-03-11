"India no longer a democracy," tweets Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Citing a 'democracy report' by V-Dem Institute in Sweden, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country is no longer democratic.

"India is no longer a democratic country," he tweeted. A recent report by V-Dem said India turned into an Electoral Autocracy from an 'Electoral Democracy'.

"Electoral autocracy remains most common regime type...The world's largest democracy turned into an electoral autocracy, that is India with 1.37 billion citizens. Liberal democracies diminished over the past decade from 41 countries to 32, with a population share of only 14 percent," the report said.