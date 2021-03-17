India reports 28,903 new coronavirus cases, 188 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: As many as 28,903 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,14,38,734, including 2,34,406 active cases and 1,10,45,284 recoveries.

Also Read: Mumbai: COVID-19 cases surge, but 60% beds vacant

The death toll stands at 1,59,044 including 188 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,50,64,536 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,92,49,784 samples up to Tuesday had been tested for the coronavirus. 9,69,021 samples were tested yesterday.

Also Read: Increase in Covid cases raises fears of 2nd wave of corona in Bengaluru

ANI Report