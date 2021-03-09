India summons British envoy over discussion on Agri reforms in UK Parliament

New Delhi: India summoned the British High Commissioner on Tuesday and conveyed its strong opposition to the "unwarranted and tendentious" discussion on India's agricultural reforms in the British Parliament.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also advised the envoy that British MPs should refrain from practising "vote bank politics by misrepresenting events", especially concerning another fellow democracy.

Read:| UK Parliament to consider debate on farmers issue as e-petition attracts thousands of signatures

"Foreign Secretary summoned the British High Commissioner and conveyed strong opposition to the unwarranted and tendentious discussion on agricultural reforms in India in the British Parliament," the MEA said in a statement.

"Foreign Secretary made clear that this represented a gross interference in the politics of another democratic country," it added.

Read:| 36 cross-party UK MPs support Indian farmers' agitation

It further said: "He advised that British MPs should refrain from practising vote bank politics by misrepresenting events, especially concerning another fellow democracy."

PTI

Read:| Another protesting farmer dies at Singhu border