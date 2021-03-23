India assures support for Afghanistan reconstruction

New Delhi: Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, who is on an official visit to India, met with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on Monday evening to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations, the strengthening of regional and international consensus on the Afghan peace talks, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

During the meeting, Minister Atmar presented good wishes and messages of the Afghan President to the leadership of the friendly country of India, thanking and appreciating India’s approximately $3 billion in economic and development assistance to Afghanistan over the past two decades.

Speaking about India's recent commitments and cooperation, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the construction of the Shatoot Dam, the delivery of 500,000 doses of Corona vaccine, and the sending of 75,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar said that India, as a friend and partner of Afghanistan, would continue to support the reconstruction and developmental projects for the welfare and prosperity of Afghanistan people.

The two sides also discussed regional connectivity projects, including the development of railways from Central Asia to South Asia via Afghanistan, the expansion of the Chabahar port, and enhancing trade between the two countries, considering these projects important for strengthening economic cooperation and regional stability, the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan said.

They agreed to form specialized working groups in various fields to strengthen economic and development cooperation and to follow up on the planned projects at technical levels, the statement added.

In connection with the peace process, the two sides reviewed the Troika Peace Meeting in Moscow and assessed the final declaration of the meeting as positive for strengthening and advancing the peace process.

India started its readiness to participate in regional conferences on peace and development in Afghanistan, including the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process in Tajikistan and Peace Talks in Turkey, and stressed that New Delhi strongly supported the peace process and the achievements of the Afghan people over the last two decades.

Foreign Minister Atmar emphasized India's role in the Afghan peace process and called for its enhanced role in strengthening regional and international consensus for the success of peace talks.

India's External Affairs Minister expressed readiness to help strengthen the regional and international consensus for peace in Afghanistan, saying that national consensus and unity within Afghanistan would further strengthen and contribute to the regional and international consensus.

