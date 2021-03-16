India urges UNHRC to take stock of human rights violation in Pakistan

New Delhi: Hitting out at Pakistan, India at the 46th session of Human Rights Council said the council must pay urgent attention to Pakistan’s "deplorable" human right records and the "discriminatory treatment" of its ethnic and religious minorities.

“It is high time that the failed state of Pakistan stops preaching and focuses on its responsibility towards the millions suffering Pakistan. As highlighted by various civil society groups, the council must pay urgent attention to Pakistan’s deplorable human right records and the discriminatory treatment of its ethnic and religious minorities,” said Pawan Bhadhe, Secretary, India’s permanent mission to UN, exercising the right of reply at the 46th session of Human Rights Council.

“According to victim groups, tens of thousands of persons have disappeared from Balochistan since the year 2000. Families of people who disappeared continue to struggle for their voices to be heard, Balochistan has now come to be known as the land of the disappeared. The risk of enforced disappearances has heightened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan after the promulgation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa action ordinance which gives security agencies vast abusive powers, including the power to detained people without trial or charge on vaguely define grounds,” Bhadhe said.

He said that there has been an alarming increase in blasphemy accusations under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws which have the power to sentence offenders to death.

“Around 200 such cases were reported last year. The case of Aarzoo Raza-a a 12-year-old girl, who was abducted, chained in a cattle pen and forced to marry her abductor is emblematic of the systematic discrimination and prosecution faced by Christians, Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan,” he told the HRC.

“A climate of fear continues to impede media coverage of abuses by the government and the militant groups. A Pakistani minister declared in Feb 2021 that people who speak against the Pakistan army should have their tongues ripped out from their throats. Pakistani journalists not only face threats but are often kidnapped and tortured for expressing their views that differ from the government’s narrative,” he said.

India has time and again lambasted Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issues at various virtual meetings and global forums including the multilateral grouping Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and advised Islamabad to cease its 'overt and covert' support to cross border terrorism. The Ministry of External Affairs had several times accused Pakistan of misusing another forum by continuing its 'spurious narrative' about India.

