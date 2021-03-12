India, Vietnam agree to work closely on key issues in UNSC agenda

New Delhi: India and Vietnam on Thursday held bilateral consultations on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issues using the VTC platform where both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda.

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Do Hung Viet, Director-General, Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam along with officials from Department of International Organisations, Department of Southeast Asia - South Asia - South Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Vietnam at New Delhi and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN.

Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) led the Indian delegation and was joined by officials from the Southern Division of MEA, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York and the Embassy of India in Hanoi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda and briefed each other on their UNSC priorities. Vietnam would be holding the Presidency of the UNSC in April 2021 and also informed the Indian side of its Presidency initiatives. Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda.

India has commenced its two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the 15-nation UN Security Council this January. Ever since then, India has shown a willingness and is doing its bit to bring an inclusive solution to matters of international peace and matters concerning the security of the world.

