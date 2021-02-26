Indian health eco-system is being seen with new respect today: PM Modi

New Delhi: Indian health eco-system is being seen with new eyes, new respect and new credibility today, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Speaking at the convocation of Tamil Nadu's Dr MGR Medical University via video conferencing, Prime Minister said that during the 'unexpected COVID-19 crisis' India has not only made a new path but helped others too.

"In a time of COVID-19, India has not only made a new path but helped others too. Today, India is among the countries with the lowest death rate and high recovery rate. Indian health eco-system is being seen with new eyes, new respect, and new credibility. However, this also means that the world will have greater expectations from you which is a responsibility on your young and strong shoulders," the Prime Minister said.

He said that doctors are among the most respected professionals in our country, and today after the pandemic, the respect has gone up even more.

PM Modi said his government in the past six years had done multiple things to improve the medical sector in the country.

"During the last 6 years, MBBS Seats increased by more than 30 thousand, which is a rise of more than 50 per cent from 2014. The number of PG seats increased by 24,000 which is a rise of around 80 per cent from 2014. In 2014, there were six AIIMS in the country. In the last 6 years, we have sanctioned 15 more AIIMS across the country," he said

He added that the National Medical Commission established by his government will bring "great transparency and will rationalise norms to set up new medical colleges".

"It will also improve the quality and availability of human resources in this sector," he said.

He also remembered former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran on the occasion and said that the success of students and the institution would have made the great MGR very happy.

"His governance was full of compassion towards the poor. The subjects of healthcare, education and empowerment of women were dear to him. A few years ago I went to Sri Lanka where MGR was born. India is honoured to be working with Tamil sisters and brothers in Sri Lanka in the health sector. India's efforts for the Tamil Community in Sri Lanka would have made MGR happy," PM added.

