IndianOil helps strengthen India's vaccination drive

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) has leveraged its expertise and reach to bolster India's Covid-19 vaccination programme by supplementing the available cold chain equipment (CCE) infrastructure in four states -- Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Manipur -- for the storage and transportation of vaccines.

IndianOil is procuring CCE equipment like ice-line refrigerator (ILR), deep freezer (DF), walk-in-cooler (WIC), walk-in-freezer (WIF) and refrigerated truck (RT) for handing them over to the respective state governments.

The IndianOil management has also asked the company's stakeholders to get vaccinated at the earliest to contribute to the success of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, and Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), IndianOil, were among the first few to get the indigenous vaccine shot to allay the apprehensions among the stakeholders.

Speaking about IndianOil's focus on employee welfare, Vaidya said, "An inspired, agile and resilient team of employees enabled IndianOil to fuel the economy and keep the kitchen fires burning, even during the most difficult phases of the pandemic. We are committed to ensuring the employees' welfare at all times".

During the countrywide lockdown, IndianOil ensured the supply of petroleum products, including delivering on an average of 25 lakh cylinders every day to its customers' doorsteps. India's largest energy company also extended medical insurance coverage and ex-gratia payment in case of death for its over 3,23,000 frontline workers.

The company also formed a high-powered committee for on-ground situation assessment and deployment of measures to contain the threats, even before the countrywide lockdown was announced. Presently, the empowered committee continues to meet on alternate days.

IndianOil is also contributing to the resurgent economy and is well on track to achieve its capital expenditure target of Rs 26,000 crore in the current fiscal. Since the easing of the lockdown from April 20, 2020, IndianOil has commenced work on around 2,800 projects worth about Rs 2 lakh crore across the country.

IANS