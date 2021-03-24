New Delhi: Indians pay more tax than per capita income, said Dr Amar Patnaik, Member of Parliament, (Biju Janata Dal) from Odisha in Rajya Sabha during the discussion of The Finance Bill 2021.

Most countries have lower income tax rates than their per-capita income. India is complete outlier. Indians pay more tax than per-capita income while it is not so in China, Germany, the USA, he said.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi campaigns for UDF in Kerala, says govt failed to ensure safe future of children

Patnaik said that the goal of the Finance Bill should be to increase the divisive pool to be shared between the State and the Centre. The divisive pool is chipped away by increasing cess and taxes.

He further added, the divisive pool has been reduced by 30%. There is no spirit of co-operative federalism, rather centralisation of taxes.

Also read: 'If the BJP comes to power, love jihad will be banned in kerala as UP model'

The government has been lauding the removal of filing income tax return by those aged above 75. It is not about paying income tax, Centre has not mentioned about it.

Also read: CD Case: Congress lodges complaint with ED against Jarkiholi