India’s 2021 military war-games hinge big on Central Asia

New Delhi: With the scourge of COVID 19 playing havoc with Indian Army’s schedule of bilateral military exercises with foreign countries in 2020, a slew of exercises are being planned for 2021 with the top focus being accorded to central Asia.

It has begun with the Monday morning landing in New Delhi of a team of Uzbekistan soldiers in a C 207 service aircraft. The team, in India for Exercise Dustlik II, is being led by two colonels with a major-general as an observer with the likely participation of the Uzbek ambassador to India.

The exercise will be held from March 10-19 at Chaubatia, a 6,000 feet high hill station near Ranikhet in Uttarakhand.

The participating unit from the Indian Army will be 13 Kumaon, a part of Strike Corps, and with the most gallantry decorations. It is a unit famous for showing immense bravery in standing up against the Chinese during the 1962 aggression at Rezang La, a vital mountain pass in eastern Ladakh.

Dustlik II will just be the beginning for 2021. Bilateral military exercises have already been scheduled with Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Interestingly, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan share borders with China, a country with which India was engaged in a tense standoff situation beginning May 2020 although uncertain baby steps towards easing of the tension are being undertaken at various military, diplomatic, bureaucratic and political levels.

The exercises with these countries are part of Indian Army’s military-diplomatic outreach plan that will seek to strengthen India’s position in central Asia and Afghanistan.

In particular, the exercises have a five-fold aim.

First, to establish and improve existing ties of security and connectivity with these countries.

Second, to make inroads into the Central Asia Region and to restore Indian influence in Afghanistan where the Taliban is engaged in a battle for supremacy with the Afghan government. India had backed the Northern Alliance in the past and had supported it with weapons, provisions and other services.

Third, to open up possibilities of improving ties with Iran, traditionally a close friend of India but with whom the ties had taken a turn for the worse in recent years.

Fourth, to ward off growing Chinese sway in the region and also to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Fifth, good ties with central Asian nations will also ease Indian access to the bountiful resources of the region that is very rich in oil, gas, and minerals.