India's health fraternity hails ceiling of Rs 250 in pvt hospital for COVID-19 dose

New Delhi: Experts in India's health sector on Saturday hailed the central government's decision to keep a ceiling of Rs 250 per COVID-19 dose in private hospitals

"Private Hospitals have worked with Government all along with this pandemic. I am sure they will work with this ceiling and make this mission a grand success," said Dr Tamorish Kole, president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Dr Kole is confident that people who are prioritised in this phase will understand their risk of COVID and come forward.

Also Read: Healthcare and frontline workers should be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine

"People would definitely come forward to take Covid19 vaccines," he said

Dr Kole's statement assumes significance following the fact that people were hesitant in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination.

"We are planning to use all possible vaccination sites with adequate facilities to vaccinate most of our population. Studies from Israel indicates that mass vaccination there, has reduced COVID severity in 70 + aged citizens" said Dr Kole.

Also Read: All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with other illnesses to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1

Echoing the same view, Dr Giridhar Gyani, director-general of the Association of Health Care Providers-India said that the ceiling of Rs 250 would definitely inspire the people.

"I believe people would definitely come to get the vaccination. It is expected that by August all the prioritised people in the second phase will get the first dose of the vaccine," said Dr Gyani.

The decision to keep a ceiling of Rs 250 was taken following a meeting between top officials of the union health ministry, Niti Aayog, vaccine manufacturers and other related stakeholders.

Following the decision, Vandana Gurnani, additional secretary and mission director (National Health Mission) dashed a letter to the additional chief secretary (health), principal secretary (health) and secretary (health) of all states and UTs with details of the ceiling in vaccine prices.

Also Read: Cabinet Secy reviews surge in Covid-19 cases

"The service charge to be recovered by private hospitals acting as Covid vaccination centres would be subject to a ceiling of Rs 100 per person per dose. In addition, private hospitals will recover Rs 150 per person per dose as the cost of the vaccine dose. Hence, the financial ceiling of the total amount recoverable by private hospitals is Rs 250 per person per dose. It has been informed that this arrangement will remain effective till further orders," Gurnani said in the letter.

The letter further said that when the vaccines are handed over to the private empanelled hospitals under AB-PMJAY, CGHS or under the state health insurance scheme, the cost of the vaccine Rs 150 per dose, is to be electronically deposited immediately by these hospitals, in the bank account of National Health Authority created in this regard.

ALSO READ: Centre fixes COVID-19 vaccine price at Rs 250 per dose