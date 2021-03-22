Indian Pharma giant to produce 200 million doses of Sputnik V every year

New Delhi: In a major development, Virchow Biotech Private Limited, a leading pharma giant in India on Monday has announced to produce 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in the country to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The development took place after Virchow Biotech signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) to produce the Sputnik V vaccine.

Following the agreement, the technology transfer for the vaccine is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year.

This will be followed by fullscale commercial production of Sputnik V. Virchow Biotech capacities will help facilitate the global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF.

Following the agreement with Virchow Biotech, RDIF has come to an agreement, in the last seven days, with three Indian manufacturers to produce a total of 652 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine for 326 million people in a year.

Apart from Virchow Biotech, RDIF signed an agreement with Stelis Biopharma and Gland Pharma.

It may be mentioned here that Sputnik V has already been registered in 54 countries globally with a total population of over 1.4 billion people.

"Vaccine partnerships are the only way to overcome the pandemic. The world is continuing its fight against coronavirus and we are seeing a growing interest in the Sputnik V vaccine as it is one of the most efficient vaccines available. The agreement with Virchow Biotech is an important step to facilitate the fullscale local production of the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners globally," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF.

As per data published by The Lancet, Sputnik V has an efficacy of 91.6 percent.

Also read: Sputnik V meets primary endpoint of safety in phase 2 clinical trial in India

Meanwhile, sources in the government said that the subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is likely to meet this week to take a call on Sputnik V's emergency use authorisation in India.

Pharma giant, Dr Reddy's who has signed an agreement with RDIF to conduct clinical trials of the Russian vaccine has already submitted the immunogenicity data to the SEC.

The CDSCO is the health ministry's arm that regulates the quality of drugs and vaccines in the country which is headed by DCGI. And the SEC advises DCGI on the application seeking approval for new drugs and all clinical trials.

With two Covid-19 vaccines in hand, India rolled out a nationwide vaccination process on January 16.