'India's pharma industry will be self-reliant soon'

Bangalore: The Central government has launched several projects related to medicine and medical equipment aimed at making the country fully independent in the next three years, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said.

Gowda was speaking at the inauguration of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janushadhi Pariyojana and Blood Donation Camp organized by the RR Institute and Lions Club in Bangalore.

The minister said, "India is the third-largest producer of generic medicine globally. We supplied tablets such as hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to 120 countries when the world was reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. But till date, we rely on China and other countries for the basic chemicals needed for the production of medicine.

"Three bulk medicine industrial clusters are being set up in different parts of the country to achieve self-reliance. Similarly, 85 per cent of medical equipment is being imported. Four Medical Device Parks are being developed in the country to manufacture medical equipment. It would take three more years for all of them to achieve self-reliance," he added.

Gowda went on to add, "So far, 7500 Janasudhi centres have been opened in 734 districts of the country. It is the aim of the central government that all government hospitals in the country should have Janashadhi centres for the benefit of the poor. An appeal has been made that all Karnataka hospitals should be allowed to open Janasuddhi centres. We have already discussed this issue with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar."

