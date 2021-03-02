New Delhi: A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport, in Pakistan on Tuesday after a medical emergency on board.

The passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline said the flight -- 6E 1412 -- coming from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi.

"We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family," it added.

According to sources, the Lucknow-bound plane had entered Pakistani airspace when the passenger fell ill. The captain contacted the air traffic control for emergency landing and was allowed to land at Karachi International Airport.

"However, the 67-year-old Habibur Rehman, had already passed away on the plane. The passenger died due to a cardiac arrest," a source added.

With agency inputs