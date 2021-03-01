Bharat Biotech 'inspired' by PM Modi's commitment

Hyderabad (Telangana): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital, vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said it was "inspired" and "humbled" by the PM's commitment.

"Inspired and humbled by Hon'ble PM's remarkable commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Yes, we all shall fight COVID-19 together and emerge victorious," read a tweet from the official account of Bharat Biotech.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the indigenously developed Covaxin jab by Bharat Biotech.

Modi took the shot at around 6.30 AM after which he was kept under observation for half-and-hour as per protocol before he left.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.

The government had announced on Wednesday last that everyone above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal -"http://www.cowin.gov.in"www.cowin.gov.in or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

There is also a walk-in provision for the beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the nearby session site to get vaccinated.

